Ade LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

