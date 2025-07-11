Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Brendan M. O’malley Sells 17,428 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $102,128.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 360,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,387.62. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABEO opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $299.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,902,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 652,366 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,084,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 386,321 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 894.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,262 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 791,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 116,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
