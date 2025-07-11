Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano Sells 25,411 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 25,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $148,908.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 479,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,924.48. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Walter Vazzano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 17,795 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $120,294.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $5.85 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $299.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

