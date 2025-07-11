A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

