713 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the first quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.3%

TEL opened at $174.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $176.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.62.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $3,322,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,181.25. This trade represents a 45.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690. The trade was a 35.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,775 shares of company stock worth $29,596,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.90.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

