70,786 Shares in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Bought by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,158,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 127.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

