679 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.13.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $464.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.15. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.