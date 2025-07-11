6,473 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by CFC Planning Co LLC

CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ally Financial by 125.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,131.01. This represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

View Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.