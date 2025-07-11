20,980 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $9,152,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,353.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.5%

FTI opened at $35.35 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

