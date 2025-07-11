2,049 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Teleflex by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Teleflex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,856,000 after buying an additional 160,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.9%

TFX opened at $120.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.63.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

