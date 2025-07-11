15,215 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Acquired by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 153,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,510,000 after buying an additional 111,005 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 78,447 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.