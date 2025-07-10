Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for AMG Earnings

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.05. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $203.78 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $139.22 and a 52-week high of $205.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.69.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,818,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

