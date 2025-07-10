Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of FAF Q3 Earnings

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for First American Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

FAF stock opened at $59.99 on Thursday. First American Financial has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,780,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,559,000 after buying an additional 1,042,145 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,692,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,181,000 after buying an additional 876,874 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 13,222.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 849,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after buying an additional 842,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 500.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,646,000 after buying an additional 836,314 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.05%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

