Zacks Research Forecasts Pinterest’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research note issued on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PINS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 665.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,045.84. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $410,676.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 390,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,923,406.40. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,176,362 shares of company stock worth $39,645,976 over the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

