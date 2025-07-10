WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 18.8% on Analyst Downgrade

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.8% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 590 to GBX 480. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WPP traded as low as GBX 426 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 428.60 ($5.82). Approximately 16,481,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,598,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.60 ($7.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 560.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 637.76. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

