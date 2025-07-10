WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 18.8% on Analyst Downgrade

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.8% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 590 to GBX 480. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WPP traded as low as GBX 426 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 428.60 ($5.82). Approximately 16,481,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,598,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.60 ($7.17).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 560.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 637.76. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.
At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.
