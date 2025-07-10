Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

NYSE:GLW opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

