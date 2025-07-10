WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and traded as high as $47.39. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 434,876 shares traded.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 128,122.6% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 22,267,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,297,000 after buying an additional 22,249,776 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,963,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,922 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $23,938,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

