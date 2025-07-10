Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,500 at Berenberg Bank

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($53.00) to GBX 3,500 ($47.57) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.29) to GBX 3,300 ($44.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,280 ($30.99).

Whitbread Trading Up 1.3%

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,021.30 ($41.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,830.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,731.95. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($30.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,352 ($45.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX 194.60 ($2.64) EPS for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitbread will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitbread declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Whitbread news, insider Kal Atwal bought 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,843 ($38.64) per share, with a total value of £7,647.67 ($10,393.68). Also, insider Dominic Paul sold 3,206 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,790 ($37.92), for a total transaction of £89,447.40 ($121,564.83). Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Whitbread

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

