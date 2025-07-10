What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for HST FY2025 Earnings?

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

HST opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326,709 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,402,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,989,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after buying an additional 4,460,468 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

