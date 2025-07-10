Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $117.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Get Post alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Post

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. Post has a twelve month low of $103.33 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $190,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,546.47. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 186,740 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.11 per share, with a total value of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,991,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Post by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 790,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Post by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,646,000 after purchasing an additional 364,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $36,751,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter worth about $34,528,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.