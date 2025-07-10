Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COMP. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $9.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of COMP opened at $6.63 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

