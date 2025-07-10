Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07, reports. The business had revenue of $2,321,264.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion.

Welcia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLCGF opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Welcia has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

About Welcia

Welcia Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of drug stores with dispensing pharmacies in Japan. Its stores offer OTC products, cosmetics, household goods, food, and other products. The company also offers counseling, late-night, and long-term care services, as well as home-visit bathing and nursing care support services, as well as housing services for elderly people.

