Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07, reports. The business had revenue of $2,321,264.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion.
Welcia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WLCGF opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Welcia has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.
About Welcia
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welcia
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Will Oracle’s Cloud and AI Deals Propel It to New Highs?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Constellation, Cameco & NuScale Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
Receive News & Ratings for Welcia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welcia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.