Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waters by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.00.

Waters stock opened at $350.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.41 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

