Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WMG. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 117,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

