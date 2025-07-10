Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.41.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.