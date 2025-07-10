W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $103,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,123.13.

GWW stock opened at $1,042.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $888.75 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,062.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,038.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

