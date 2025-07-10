VRTX FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $15.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.60. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $15.63 per share.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $478.96 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.