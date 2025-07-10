Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $202.92 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Argus decreased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

