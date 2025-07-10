Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,984 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,984 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after buying an additional 1,079,056 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 653,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,585,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.