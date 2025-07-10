Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 985 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 318,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 56,895 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

