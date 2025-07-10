Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $377,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marriott International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 23,923.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after buying an additional 728,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,333,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,044,000 after purchasing an additional 327,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Marriott International stock opened at $281.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

