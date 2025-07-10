Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 73.12%.
Victory Square Technologies Stock Down 2.8%
VSQTF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.17. Victory Square Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victory Square Technologies
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Buffett’s $2B+ Bet With Big Long-Term Potential Just Got Upgraded
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- AI Chip Arms Race: 3 Must-Watch Equipment Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Will Oracle’s Cloud and AI Deals Propel It to New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.