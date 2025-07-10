Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 73.12%.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

VSQTF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.17. Victory Square Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.