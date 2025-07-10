Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 708,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.0% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 123,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE VZ opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

