Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $178.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.