Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,448,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $307.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $308.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

