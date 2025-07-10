Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s Largest Position

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,741 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 33.5% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $592,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,879,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,676,000 after purchasing an additional 666,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $573.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $575.67. The company has a market cap of $692.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

