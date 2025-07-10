Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.
NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $50.30.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
