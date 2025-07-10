Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONE. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $283.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $284.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.7828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

