Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,397,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $355,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,695,000 after acquiring an additional 146,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $283.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

