Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $89.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.65. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $91.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.5418 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

