Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $197.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

