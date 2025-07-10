VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $285.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.32. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $287.84.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

