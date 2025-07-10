Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kroger news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,222.76. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,462 shares of company stock worth $17,649,963 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
