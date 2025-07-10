Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.04.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $475.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.11. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $498.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

