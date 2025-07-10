Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $298,644,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.97.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $96.52 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.