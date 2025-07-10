U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RMM stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

