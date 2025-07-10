U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AON by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in AON by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,544,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 425.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AON opened at $356.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $292.45 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.33.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

