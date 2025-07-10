U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $59,250,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 63,348.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $18,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,852,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.03, for a total value of $298,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,522 shares in the company, valued at $19,825,551.66. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,989 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,506.24. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,806 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $305.23 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.70. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.92.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.