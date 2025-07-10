U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.25 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

