U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE DUK opened at $117.28 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

